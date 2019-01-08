× Road closures for 2019 Inauguration Day

HARTFORD — Due to the 2019 Inauguration Day, numerous roads will be closed Wednesday.

Below is a list of times roads in Hartford will be closed:

8:00 am – Lafayette St between Capitol Ave. and Russ St. closed.

11:00 am – Trinity St. from Elm St to the Arch closed.

11:30 am – State Armory open to the public for Inauguration.

12:30 pm – Inauguration Ceremony at the State Armory.

1:00 pm – Elm St. full length closed.

1:00 pm – I-84 Capitol Ave. Highway Ramp Closed.

1:00 pm – Washington St. from Capitol Ave. to Buckingham St. closed.

1:00pm – Broad St. South from Farmington Ave to Capitol Ave. highway access only.

1:00 pm – Military Cannons put in place on Capitol Ave. Capitol Ave closed between Hudson St. and Broad St.

1:30 pm – Military Cannon Salute than procession from Capitol Ave. to Trinity St. Roads closed during procession.

2:00 pm – Military flyover than Governor speaks on north side of Capitol.

Both the ceremony and parade are open to the public.

