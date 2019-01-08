Setting the table for the Inaugural ball

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hartford – After Ned Lamont takes the oath of office as the state’s 89th governor there will be a chance to for him to enjoy, at least for a day.

A whole host of Connecticut restaurants, breweries, and artisanal shops are taking part in the party.

The inaugural ball is Wednesday and the preps are certainly in place -- about 40 Connecticut restaurants are lending their talents to help with the theme a “Taste of Connecticut”.

Chef Tyler Anderson from “The Cook and the Bear” in West Hartford is making his special deviled eggs for the event which is happening at the Connecticut Convention Center.

“It’s an honor,” said Anderson, who also owns Millwrights in Simsbury. “They have called the best of the best and we’re happy to be included in that.”

Steve Abrams, an owner of Max Downtown in Hartford, will be providing a short rib of beef – one of the main courses at the inaugural ball.

“It’s historic,” Abrams said of the gala, “we are flattered to be asked to be a part of this.”

The inaugural ball is open to the public and happens Wednesday, January 9th at the Connecticut Convention Center. It’s $200 per ticket. To find out more click here.