Trash proposal stirs up controversy in South Windsor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH WINDSOR -- A controversial proposal that would change trash fees has people in town upset.

At a standing room only meeting at the town hall, residents voiced their concerns about the proposal under which they would have to pay a set fee for each bag of trash they throw out.

However, trash collection was not on the agenda of the town meeting.

Click here for the town's presentation on the proposal.

While the town has not made a decision on the matter, residents wanted to make sure town leaders were aware of their concerns.

A public meeting specifically on the issue could be taken up next month.