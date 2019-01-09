× Man dies following truck crash into Enfield gas station

ENFIELD — A 65 year-old man has died following a crash into a gas station Wednesday.

Police said that crash happened around 2 p.m. at the Stop and Shop Plaza on Hazard Avenue.

The Dodge Ram truck hit the gas station attendant building.

The driver of the truck was taken to Bay State Medical were he was pronounced deceased.

The identity of the man had not be released yet by police.

The crash remains under investigation by Enfield Police Department traffic division.

Police are asking anyone with information about the crash to please call Officer Dubiel at 860-763-6400.

