MDC warns public of suspected imposters

HARTFORD — The Metropolitan District (MDC) sent out a public notice Wednesday warning the public of people posing as employees of the water company.

The MDC said that two people who said they worked for the water company attempted to enter an East Hartford home.

The water company sent out a series of tips explaining how people can protect themselves from these scammers.

* MDC field employees wear clothing and drive vehicles clearly marked with the MDC logo.

* The MDC encourages customers to stay secure within the home while asking for identification from anyone who comes to their door. All MDC employees have photo identification badges and will gladly display them upon request. The policy is “No Identification – No Entry”.

* If someone comes to your door claiming to be from the water company and you do not have a previously scheduled appointment, do not allow access to your home until calling the MDC Command Center at 860- 278-7850 and press 1 to verify their identity.

* If you have any doubt about the individual’s identity or motives, or authenticity of their credentials, do not allow them entry into your home and call the police.