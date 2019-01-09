Northwest hills may see snow, mix of sun and clouds for rest of state

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After a few of us woke up to a (somewhat) rare January thunderstorm early in the morning, we're slowly drying out today with a gusty wind topping 40 mph at times. A Wind Advisory is in effect for the northern half of the state for the potential for wind gusts nearing 45 mph.

As a storm pulls away, some snow will develop in the northwest hills. There could be up to 2" of accumulation with slick roads for the morning/mid-day drive. The rest of the state will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds and a gusty breeze. We live in a small state, but there can be some pretty rapid weather changes depending on where you are.

That gusty wind will pump in some colder temperatures for later this week! , we calm down but cool off with some true winter cold in store.

By Friday temperatures will struggle to make it into the mid to upper 20s with overnight lows in the single digits. This bone chilling cold looks persist as we head into the weekend.

The question is: does this cold weather increase our chances for a big snowstorm? The first period of time to watch is Sunday with a coastal storm nearby. So far odds favor this one stays south through the Mid-Atlantic but we'll need to keep a close eye on it as the week progresses. Stay tuned!

Forecast Details:

TODAY: Snow in the NW hills. Partly cloudy for the rest of CT, windy, colder. High: Near 40.

THURSDAY: AM snow shower? Partly cloudy, breezy. High: Low 30s.

FRIDAY: Cold but sunny, breezy. Highs: mid 20s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, cold. High: Mid 20s.

SUNDAY: Chance for snow. Watching a storm to the south. High: 20s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Low 30s.

Follow our weather team on Facebook!

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne, Rachel Piscitelli

or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne, Rachel Piscitelli