Phish to preform 2 nights at Mohegan Sun Arena

UNCASVILLE — Attention all Phans! Looks like Trey and company are making their way to Mohegan Sun this summer.

Mohegan Sun announced Wednesday, Phish will be stopping at the Mohegan Sun Area on July 9 and July 10th as part of their Phish Summer 2019.

This will be just one stop as Phish is scheduled to play over 20 locations.

Tickets go on sale January 25 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster. They are $78.00.

Ticketmaster customers may log on to Ticketmaster.com or call Ticketmaster’s national toll free Charge By Phone number 1.800.745.3000. Tickets will also be available at the Mohegan Sun Box Office beginning on Saturday, January 26th, subject to availability.

