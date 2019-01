× Police respond to home on Bushnell Avenue in Watertown

WATERTOWN — Police have responded to a house on Bushnell Avenue in Watertown.

A major portion of the road has been closed by police.

It is unclear what police are investigating at this time.

The State Police Major Crimes Unit is also on scene.

This is a developing story.

NOW: Large police presence Bushnell Ave #Watertown . CSP major crime van on scene @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/eX68xhy5Up — Michael Howard (@MHoward_TV) January 10, 2019