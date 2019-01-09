× Silver alerts issued for 1 and 3 year old in West Haven

WEST HAVEN — The West Haven Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for two children missing from West Haven.

West Haven police said 1-year-old Elan Louis, and 3-year-old Eden Louis, have been missing since Tuesday. She is believed to be with her mother, Whitney Carmichael, 31, who is driving a silver Volkswagon Tiguan, with a Connecticut license plate number of AH18287.

Eland is described as a black female, with brown hair and hazel eyes. Eden is described as a black female with brown hair and hazel eyes.

No photos of the children were provided.

Police ask that anybody with information on their whereabouts call them at 203-933-1616.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages.

Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.