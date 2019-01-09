× Report: Smoking costs state millions annually

Finance website WalletHub reports that not only does smoking cost us in lives, but also burns a hole in all our wallets.

They report that each year, smoking costs the country more than $300 billion, which includes both medicare and lost productivity. Also, the costs of the cigarettes themselves.

The costs vary from state to state, but WalletHub reports that Connecticut spends the most money in relation to smoking in the nation. You can see the statistics here.

WalletHub says to calculate their numbers, they looked into true per-person costs of smoking in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C. They included health care expenditures, how much a pack costs, income losses, along with other costs.

You can read the full report here.