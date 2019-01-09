× Man arrested following police involved standoff in Manchester

MANCHESTER — A man was arrested Wednesday following a police involved standoff.

Officers responded to a home in Manchester around 4 p.m., on calls of a barricaded suspect on Elro Street.

Police were told that Daniel Amoboateng,18, was inside the home. Anoboateng had a warrant for his arrest stemming from a domestic incident on January 8.

While officers were knocking at the door, three people came out of the house and said the suspect was inside but would not come out.

Amoboateng was said to have locked himself in the attic.

Officers were able to negotiate with Amoboateng to peacefully come down from the attic.

Residents were told to stay away from the immediate area by police during the standoff. Officers said there was no threat to the public.

Before the arrest, Amoboateng was being charged with various charges including kidnapping in the first degree, assault in the second degree, assault of a pregnant person in the second degree and disorderly conduct.

The suspect was additionally charged with interfering with police and two counts of violation of a protective order.

Amoboateng is scheduled to be in Manchester court on January 10.

