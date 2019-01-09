Woman found dead in Watertown home; police investigating

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WATERTOWN -- A 70 year-old woman was found dead inside her home in Watertown on Wednesday.

Police responded to a house on Bushnell Avenue around 2:30 p.m.

A major portion of the road and Sunnyside Avenue have been closed by police due to the investigation.

A relative of the woman was said to have found her dead inside the the home.

Watertown Police Chief said that police are investigating this as a suspicious death.

Officers found that the deceased woman’s car was missing from the residence. The vehicle, a grey PT Cruiser was later found in Waterbury by Waterbury investigators.

The Connecticut State Police Crime Scene Unit are also investigating the home.

Watertown Police Chief Gavallas will be holding a press conference on Thursday morning 9:30 a.m. at Police Headquarters.

This is a developing story.

