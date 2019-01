× 2 injured in West Suffield crash

WEST SUFFIELD — Two people were injured in a one car crash Thursday evening.

Crews were called to Copper Hill Road in West Suffield around 7:15 p.m. for a one car rollover.

Fire officials said the occupants in the car were injured when it rolled over. The road will be closed for the investigation.

NEW VIDEO: was allowed closer to #Suffield scene. Can see car heavily damaged. FD says 1 car rollover crash 7:15pm, copper hill rd near griffin rd. 2 people taken 2 hospital w/unk injuries. Crash reconstruction team now on scene. Rd closed for sometime 2 investigate @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/VdrVRdbng6 — Michael Howard (@MHoward_TV) January 11, 2019