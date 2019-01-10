× Arrest made in connection with Woodbridge homicide

NEW HAVEN — An arrest has been made in connection with a homicide that happened in April, 2018.

Authorities arrested Aninha Spear-Zuleta was charged with kidnapping, interference by threats, kidnapping, and aiding and abetting criminal conduct.

The charges are connected to the shooting death of Alan Robinson Jr, 37, of New Haven was found April 5, 2018. The shooting happened on Rimmon Road in between Deer Run and Robin Roads.

Federal authorities said Robinson’s wife told them that in November, 2017, Robinson was kidnapped from his home because of money he owed from drug deals. The dispute involved Chris Spear, Aninha Spear-Zuleta’s husband.

In a search warrant following Robinson’s death, officers identified items from Robinson that were taken during the dispute in November that were located in Spear’s house which was near where the body was found.

