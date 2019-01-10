× Death in Groton standoff ruled suicide

GROTON – Police the man involved in an hours long stand-off with authorities that began Tuesday night died from his own hand.

The man was identified as James Bangura, 35. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said teh cause of death was determined to be gunshot wound of torso and the manner as suicide.

Groton police were called to the house on Orion Avenue just after 7:15 p.m. Tuesday for a ‘reported disturbance’.

When police arrived, a woman said that her husband was inside the house, armed with a handgun, which he had already fired at least once inside the house.

Police were able to get the woman and their two young children out safely. Police then set up a perimeter, and evacuated the area with help from other area police departments. Around noon on Wednesday, police entered the home and found Bangura dead.

41.375748 -72.079625