× New Haven soup kitchen offers meals for furloughed federal workers

NEW HAVEN — 20 days into the government shutdown over border wall funding, and some people are feeling the hit to their bank accounts.

The Community Soup Kitchen in New Haven is offering a warm, hearty meal for any furloughed federal employees who haven’t been paid.

They say anyone can come and volunteer, or visit and have a meal. They also say they will send people home with a care package of excess donated food and staples for their families.

The Community Soup Kitchen says they are committed to helping their neighbors in need, and are honored to help anyone who needs it.

They are located at 84 Broadway, at the back of Christ Church.

They serve lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday. Breakfast is served on Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

You can learn more about the organization at their website.