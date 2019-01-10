Partly cloudy Thursday, gusty wind ushers in cold air for the weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A gusty breeze will stick around for another day or so, pumping in some colder air for the end of the week.

There have been a few flurries this morning, and we may see a few more of those scattered across the state during the day. Otherwise it’s just a chilly and cool day with highs in the 30s and a wind chill in the 20s. That wind will be topping out around 30-35 mph at times, but it’ll likely stay below the “Wind Advisory” threshold.

By Friday temperatures will struggle to make it into the mid to upper 20s with overnight lows in the single digits. This bone chilling cold looks persist as we head into the weekend.

The question is: does this cold weather increase our chances for a big snowstorm? The first window of time to watch is Sunday with a coastal storm nearby. The FOX61 Weather Watch team thinks this storm will likely stay to the south bringing a period of light snow or nothing, missing Connecticut. Odds of a big storm in CT are less than 5%. (Rachel Frank wrote this last night, and I still agree with it! -Dan Amarante)

Snow-lovers, don’t worry. Winter isn’t canceled and sometimes Mother Nature has a way of making up for lost time. So be careful what you wish for! Remember last year? The winter was stagnant for a while, before 2 feet of snow fell in the month of March!

Forecast Details:

TODAY: A scattered flurry/snow shower. Otherwise, partly cloudy and breezy. High: Low-mid 30s.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear, cold temperatures with wind chills near zero by morning. Lows: 13-18.

FRIDAY: Cold but sunny, breezy. Highs: upper 20s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, cold. High: Mid 20s.

SUNDAY: Chance for light snow. Watching a storm to the south. High: Upper 20s-near 30 degrees.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Low 30s.

TUESDAY: Sunny. High: Near 40.

Follow our weather team on Facebook!

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne, Rachel Piscitelli

or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne, Rachel Piscitelli