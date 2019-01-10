× Patriots to donate coats to South Park Inn in Hartford; other shelters in New England

FOXBOROUGH — The New England Patriots Foundation has donated 700 coats to homeless shelters around New England including the South Park Inn in Hartford.

The funds were raised by runners in the Gillette Stadium Marathon in September which raised $70,000. The funds helped purchase Empowerment coats which are specially designed winter coats are durable, water-resistant and transform into a sleeping bag.

The recipient organizations included Bridge Over Troubled Waters in Boston; Community Care Alliance in Woonsocket, R.I.; Crossroads House in Portsmouth, N.H.; Crossroads Rhode Island in Providence; Groundworks Collaborative in Brattelboro, Vt.; Lynn Ministries in Foxborough, Mass.; the Massachusetts Military Support Foundation in Buzzards Bay, Mass.; Preble Street in Portland, Maine; St. Francis House in Boston; South Park Inn in Hartford, Conn.; and the Women’s Lunch Place in Boston.