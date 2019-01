× Person struck by car on Route 5 in Enfield

ENFIELD – Police are responding to a report of a person struck by a car on Route 5 (Enfield Avenue) near Hathaway Avenue.

Police say preliminary reports are that an elderly man was hit about 3:15 p.m. and suffered serious injuries. Expect road closures and detours in the area.

Police said the accident reconstruction team has arrived and is working the scene.

The victim taken to Bay State Medical Center in Springfield.

BREAKING VIDEO: part of route 5 in #Enfield CLOSED after car vs pedestrian crash. Per @PoliceEnfieldCT Victim has serious injuries @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/PXfyoqnc67 — Michael Howard (@MHoward_TV) January 10, 2019

The Enfield Police Department Traffic Division with the assistance of the Metro Traffic Services are investigating this incident. https://t.co/GgTCj3JJBc — EnfieldPoliceDept (@PoliceEnfieldCT) January 10, 2019