Police on lookout for man accused of luring and raping a 12-year-old girl in the Bronx

NEW YORK— Police are looking for the man accused of luring and raping a 12-year-old girl in the Bronx, according to WPIX.

He then drove the girl to a motel along Westchester Avenue in Pelham Bay and raped her, according to police.The man was inside a black SUV when he allegedly approached the girl along Elder Avenue in the Soundview section of the Bronx and lured her into his vehicle at about 10:30 p.m. Friday.

She was let go and taken to the hospital, police said.

The victim and the alleged rapist do not know each other, cops said.

Cops are looking for the man they want to question in connection to the attack, describing him to be 5-feet 8-inches, 220 pounds and a heavy set, bald with facial hair and was last seen wearing all black.

