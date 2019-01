× Newington L.A. Fitness back open following grenade scare

NEWINGTON — Police confirm the L.A. Fitness on the Berlin Turnpike is back open after a grenade scare.

Police say they were called to the gym after a grenade-like device was found in the trashcan. Police confirm that it was a dummy grenade.

The scene is now clear.

Police confirm there’s no threat to the public.

This is a developing story.