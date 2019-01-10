Police: Window smashed, purse stolen from car in Guilford parking lot

GUILFORD — Do you recognize this person? Guilford Police say she stole a purse out of a car in Guilford and then tried to use the credit cards.

Police say around 6 p.m. Monday, they were called to a local gym where a window was smashed in on the passenger side window of a car, and a purse was stolen.

A few minutes after the theft, police say a white woman with red hair (possibly dyed) was seen entering the Guilford Walmart. Police say she used the stolen credit cards to make a $500 gift card purchase. When she tried to make a second purchase, the card was declined.

Wednesday afternoon, the same woman was in Bronxville, New York, trying to cash a stolen check from another victim from Rhode Island using the ID from the victim in Guilford.

The car from the bank camera shows a gray or silver Dodge Caravan.

Police remind people to make sure all valuables are taken out of the car, or hidden when you leave, and always lock your doors.

They ask anyone who may know the woman, or has any other information to contact them at 203-453-8061, or use their anonymous tip line at 203-453-8240. They also encourage people to message them on Facebook if they have any information as well.