Silver alert issued for missing 10-year-old from Norwich

NORWICH — A Silver Alert has been issued for a 10-year-old boy missing from Norwich.



Police said Jacolby Sears is white, has auburn hair and brown eyes. He’s 5 feet tall, and weighs 150 lbs.



He was last seen Thursday wearing a gray jacket black jeans and black shoes.

Contact Norwich Police with any information at 860-886-5561.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.