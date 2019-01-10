Six deaths in state linked to flu
HARTFORD — The state’s Deptartment of Public Health said there have been six flu-related deaths.
According to an update released Thursday, of the six deaths, four of the victims were over 65, one was between 50-64, and another was between 25-49.
The department said 377 people have been hospitalized.
The Department of Public Health said between Aug. 26- Jan. 5, there have been 1,039 positive tests for the flu.
Most of the cases were influenza-A but 52 were influenza-B.
The flu continues to be widespread across the state and has rapidly increased during the past several weeks.
For more information from the Connecticut Department of Public Health, click here.
41.765804 -72.673372