Six deaths in state linked to flu

HARTFORD — The state’s Deptartment of Public Health said there have been six flu-related deaths.

According to an update released Thursday, of the six deaths, four of the victims were over 65, one was between 50-64, and another was between 25-49.

The department said 377 people have been hospitalized.

The Department of Public Health said between Aug. 26- Jan. 5, there have been 1,039 positive tests for the flu.

Most of the cases were influenza-A but 52 were influenza-B.

The flu continues to be widespread across the state and has rapidly increased during the past several weeks.

