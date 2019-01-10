Vernon police investigate utility worker scam burglary

VERNON — Vernon Police say they are looking for two men who posed as workers from the Connecticut Water Company, and robbed elderly people.

Police say just before 5 p.m. Wednesday, they were called to Grove Street on a report of a burglary. When officers arrived, the elderly residents reported that two men knocked on the back door of the house, and entered under the guise that they worked for the Connecticut Water Company.

According to police, the men said they were there to do repairs on the home’s plumbing.

One of the people inside the home brought one of the men into the bathroom, while another was brought to the basement.

Police say while the residents were preoccupied, a third suspect snuck into the house, and stole jewelry along with cash from the dresser drawers. Police indicate the men may have coordinated with each other through walkie-talkies.

A neighbor reported seeing a grey, or silver SUV/minivan leading the house, heading south on Grove Street towards Hartford Turnpike. Police say a neighbor had surveillance video of what they believe is the suspects’ car.

The two suspects were described as two white men. One of them was described as older in age, about 5’7″ and around 200 lbs. He was wearing black sunglasses, a dark blue jacket, a baseball hat, dark blue pants, and dark brown sneakers. There was no description provided of the second suspect, and the third suspect was never seen.

Police say in the end, several thousand dollars were stolen, and anyone with information is asked to call Vernon Police at 860-872-9126.

Police also want to remind residents to always verify the identity of anyone claiming to work for a utility service before granting access to your house.

This is especially important when the customer does not have an appointment, and a worker arrives unannounced. Utility employees always carry photo IDs, wear uniforms, and drive company cars. Anyone who sees suspicious activity is always encouraged to call police.