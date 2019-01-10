× Waterbury police release photo of suspect vehicle in hit and run case

WATERBURY — Police have released a photo of the suspect vehicle in a hit and run on New Year’s Eve.

Police were called to 101 Rose St. on December 31, 2018 at about 9 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian who was hit.

Officials said the accident occurred when a white SUV with dark tinted windows traveling eastbound on Rose Street towards Oak Street struck a man who was standing in the road. The driver did not stop and fled the scene. Police said there is possible front end damage on suspect vehicle.

The victim was a 21 year old man who was taken by ambulance to St. Mary’s hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries to the legs, back and head.

The accident remains under investigation. Police released a photo of the suspect vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding the accident is asked to call Waterbury Police at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at (203) 755-1234.