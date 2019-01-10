ATTENTION SPECTRUM SUBSCRIBERS – CLICK HERE TO DEMAND YOUR REFUND.

You can get custom slippers made to look exactly like your pet

Posted 11:39 AM, January 10, 2019, by

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Have you ever wanted to lounge around all day in fuzzy slippers, cuddling your furry friend?

Well, one Kentucky company is taking lazy Saturday to a whole new level by offering slippers that look just like your cat or dog.  And, pet-lovers across the nation couldn’t be more excited.

Cuddle Clones is a company that “recognizes the unbreakable bond pet moms and dads have with their fur-children” and captures that connection with handmade replicas of your pet.

View this post on Instagram

Afternoon guys! A couple months ago I came across a Youtube ad that immediately called my name. An ad that called to all obsessive dog lovers, aka ME! @cuddleclones has made me the greatest gift! JB slippers! Not only are they the cutest but they are so comfortable. Thank you Cuddle Clones! 🐶🧦💗 • • • • • • • • • • #lifestyleblogger #lifestyle #bloggerstyle #personalblog #motivation #inspiration #mentalhealthawareness #mentalhealthsupport #mentalhealthmatters #depression #suicide #anxiety #support #empoweringwomen #animaltherapy #therapydog #fourleggedfriend #cuddlebuddy #stuffedanimals #dogsofinstagram #puppiesofinstagram #furbaby #cuddleclones #slippers #ootd #blackgirlswhoblog #blackbloggers #melanin #positivevibes #goodvibes

A post shared by Tiani Angela Hibbert (@t_scorner) on

The company prides themselves in capturing “the physical details and personality traits of your pet” in stuffed animal form, properly called Cuddle Clones.

Related Story
Horses rescued on I-395 in Waterford following car crash

Cuddle Clones offers five plush products and countless other pet-inspired gifts and accessories. However, the product getting the most rave right now is the custom slippers.

The customized slippers cost $199 and are 100% handmade. They take 8 weeks to arrive at your doorstop, however you can pay an additional fee for rush orders.

Cuddle Clones also offers a 100% satisfaction or money-back guarantee if your slippers don’t resemble your pet.

Take a look at some of these slipper clones:

So far reviewers have given the slippers 4.93 out of 5 stars.

The company also offers other plush products including clones of your pet, holiday stockings, purses and golf club headcovers.

Related stories