MIDDLETOWN -- The Middletown boys looked to spring the upset of 9th ranked East Hartford Friday night.

As for the Hornets, they were trying to bounce back from Tuesday's loss to the East Catholic.

The Hornets were without their top player Raquan Tompkins who was sidelined with a sore quad. The Hornets play on both ends of the floor propelled them to a 62-44 win to improve to 6-2 on the year.

As for the Blue Dragons, they fall to 2-6.