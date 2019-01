Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Keith McGilvery and Margaux Farrell got a behind the scenes look at the show on the FOX61 morning news on Friday.

The show runs from January 10 through the 13. It features scenes from Disney's, The Little Mermaid, Toy Story, Cars, and the ultimate fan favorite, Frozen!

For more information on the show, go here: http://www.xlcenter.com/events/detail/disney-on-ice-presents-worlds-of-enchantment

