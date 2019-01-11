Foodie Friday: Popover Bistro & Bakery in Simsbury

Fresh and local is what it’s all about at Popover Bistro & Bakery in Simsbury!

The cozy joint offers breakfast and lunch options that will tickle just about anyone’s tastebuds.

It all starts with a popover. These hearty egg filled favorites are beyond satisfying but you will soon be asking yourself for more. From veggies to a Phlly, the flavors are through the roof!

But, this hot spot hangs its hat on options, especially for those with food allergies. While the popovers are not gluten free, much of the menu is.

From breads, muffins, pasta and even waffles, offering gluten free items is what separates this place from others.

The Southerner, is a gluten free chicken and waffle dish with fresh fried chicken, cheddar, bacon and topped with habanero syrup. Wow!

Breakfast, which is served all day, is everything from healthy quinoa bowls and smoothies to comfort food and just about everything in between.

“This is one of my favorite places to eat,” wrote Molly B. in an online review. “The food is unique, healthy and tasty. I love that they source so much of their food locally!”

For lunch, a variety of sandwiches are on the menu along with some of the freshest and most creative salads in the area. A popular is The Big Vegan Bowl which is filled with kale, romaine, roasted cauliflower, roasted broccoli, pickled red onions, quinoa, carrots, grape tomatoes topped with Greek vinaigrette dressing.

Oh, and perhaps you will want to end your dining experience with a brew. Popover offers beer and wine including the Honey Bourbon Cold Brew (Bulleit bourbon, cold brew coffee, honey and cream).

Cheers to the discovery of another Foodie Friday hidden gem.