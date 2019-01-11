Football stars score touchdown at Gaylord

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WALLINGFORD – Each January Walter Camp Weekend returns to Connecticut bringing some top college and pro football stars of today and yesterday.

For the 13th year in a row, a group of players have taken time from their busy weekend of celebrating all things pigskin to visit patients at Gaylord Hospital. “We love this day,” said Tara Knapp, the vice president of development and marketing at Gaylord. “It’s an inspiration to our patients and hopefully our patients are an inspiration to the players,” Knapp added.

Tommie Frazier, a two time national champion quarterback and Heisman Trophy Runner up in 1995 with Nebraska was happy to be part of the group of players lifting the patients spirits. “This makes me feel good knowing that showing up and talking with (patients) helps them,” Frazier said. Making his first trip to the hospital as part of Walter Camp weekend was Andre Cisco, a standout freshman defensive back from Syracuse University. Cisco said, “just seeing people come back from trauma, just to see people fighting back, it’s cool.”

A group of players also visited kids at Yale-New Haven Children’s Hospital.