MIDDLETOWN -- The Mercy Tigers secured their fifth win on the year after defeating the Branford Hornets 68-34.

The Tigers dominated throughout the game, sparked by Lexi Leon who was lights out from 3-point range in the first half.

The Tigers defense throughout the game was a problem for the Hornets who fell to 3-5 on the year.

The Tigers have won three straight and will head to Wallingford Wednesday to take on Sheehan.