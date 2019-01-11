Gusty breeze, even more colder air to end the week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A gusty breeze will stick around for ANOTHER day, pumping in even colder air to end the week.

It’s a cold morning with wind chills in the single digits and teens, and they won’t really rise much today. High temperatures will be in the 20s for many, feeling like the 10s by afternoon. Even with bright sunshine for much of the day, the gusty breeze around 25-35 mph won’t help our cause.

The cold continues this weekend but the wind FINALLY diminishes! Highs will be in the 20s to near 30 with partly cloudy skies overall.

A storm for the Mid-Atlantic will MISS us here in Connecticut on Sunday, allowing us to keep the forecast dry.

Snow-lovers, don’t worry. Winter isn’t canceled and sometimes Mother Nature has a way of making up for lost time. So be careful what you wish for! Remember last year? The winter was stagnant for a while, before 2 feet of snow fell in the month of March!

Forecast Details:

TODAY: Cold but sunny, breezy. Highs: upper 20s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold. Lows mainly 10-15 statewide.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, cold. High: Upper 20s.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. High: Upper 20s-near 30 degrees.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Low 30s.

TUESDAY: Sunny. High: Near 40.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Near 40.

