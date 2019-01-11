Mashantucket tribal police looking for suspect in New Year’s Day stabbing at Foxwoods
MASHANTUCKET — The Mashantucket Tribal Police are now looking for a suspect in stabbings that happened during a New Year’s Day altercation.
Police said they were looking for Kevin Shan, 19. of New London.
Shan is wanted for a stabbing where three people were injured.
The fight began in the garage, before spilling over to the casino floor.
Shan is wanted on several charges – including assault and violation of a protective order.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police at 860-396-6662.
