Mashantucket tribal police looking for suspect in New Year's Day stabbing at Foxwoods

MASHANTUCKET — The Mashantucket Tribal Police are now looking for a suspect in stabbings that happened during a New Year’s Day altercation.

Police said they were looking for Kevin Shan, 19. of New London.

Shan is wanted for a stabbing where three people were injured.

The fight began in the garage, before spilling over to the casino floor.

Shan is wanted on several charges – including assault and violation of a protective order.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police at 860-396-6662.