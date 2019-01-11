× Massachusetts man killed in Suffield crash

WEST SUFFIELD — Suffield Police say one person was killed after a crash on Copper Hill Road Thursday night.

Police say they were called to the scene around 7:15 p.m. for a one car rollover.

Friday morning, Suffield Police confirmed 49-year-old Thomas DelNegro from Southwick, Massachusetts, was pronounced dead at the hospital following the crash. 28-year-old Hannah Turner from Suffield suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Police have not said who was driving the car at the time.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.