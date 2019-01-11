× Nathan Carman’s trial over money following relatives’ deaths postponed

CONCORD, N.H. — A probate judge has postponed the upcoming trial of Nathan Carman, accused by relatives of killing his millionaire grandfather for inheritance money after the family fired some lawyers and Carman was told to hire his own.

The New Hampshire trial was scheduled to start Jan. 22 for 24-year-old Carman, of Vermont, who’s denied in any role in his grandfather’s shooting death in Connecticut in 2013.

Carman’s also denied any role in the disappearance of his mother during a 2016 fishing trip. Their boat sank near Rhode Island. Carman’s three aunts believe Carman killed her and are trying to prevent him from inheriting the mother’s share of her father’s estate.

The grandfather, John Chakalos, left his four daughters, including Carman’s mother, an estate worth more than $42 million.