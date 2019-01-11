× New Haven police investigating homicide after victim found on sidewalk

NEW HAVEN — Police said a man found lying on the sidewalk Thursday morning was the victim of a homicide.

Officials said emergency crews were called to a report of a man down on Diamond Street near Roger White Drive around 5:40 a.m. Thursday. He was taken by ambulance to Yale-New Haven Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police identified him as David London, 46, of New Haven. The medical examiner determined that he died as a result of a gunshot wound to the head.

Anyone with information is asked to call the New Haven Police Detective Bureau at 203-946-6304.