Police: Arrest made in Coventry bank robbery

COVENTRY — Police say 29-year-old Joshua Krajewski from Dayville was arrested, charged with a robbery that happened in December.

Police say Krajewski robbed Key Bank on the Boston Turnpike in Coventry on December 7th. A note was passed to the teller demanding money. No weapons were shown, but Krajewski made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police report that thanks to tips from the original story in December, and a post made to the department’s Facebook page, Krajewski became their suspect.

Police have charged Krajewski with robbery and larceny. He’s being held on a $50,000 bond, and will appear in court on January 11th.