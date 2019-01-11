× Service dog made a police K9 for a day, fulfilling bucket list

MIDDLETOWN — A bittersweet story leads to beautiful memories for one Middletown family, and the police department.

Police say that Baxter, a service dog, is 12-years-old and suffering from terminal cancer.

His owner, Shannan Hartz, reached out to police, saying on Baxter’s bucket list was a wish to become a police K9 officer.

Officer Aura Smith, with Middletown Police, stepped up to the plate right away.

On Friday, K9 Baxter was given a ride around town in the cruiser. He patrolled Main Street, and found how just how tiring it is to be a police K9!

During his time as a service dog, police say Baxter would visit the residents of Wadsworth Glen, and brighten their day.

Baxter also took part in many charity walks! Raising money for an orphanage in the Dominican Republic was a very memorable moment for Baxter as well.