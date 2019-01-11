× State Police investigating New Haven officer involved shooting

NEW HAVEN — Police confirm that the State Police is investigating after an officer involved shooting Tuesday evening.

Police say around 5:45 p.m., in the Hill South neighborhood, several officers were engaged in a foot pursuit. Among other charges, there was an outstanding warrant for 22-year-old New Haven resident Marcus Rivera for reckless endangerment.

When police found him, they say Rivera engaged them in a foot pursuit. Police say they managed to capture Rivera, but the managed to break free. While he ran off, there was an ‘exchange of gunfire’. They later captured him near Greenwood Avenue.

Officers shot at Rivera, hitting him in the pelvis. Police say Rivera underwent two surgeries at Yale-New Haven Hospital, and is now listed in stable condition.

Police say Detective Francisco Sanchez, who worked on the Criminal Intelligence department and is a seven-year veteran of the New Haven Police Department. Officials will not name other officers involved at this time. All officers were taken to the hospital that night for evaluation per protocol.

Rivera is to be charged with carrying a pistol without a permit. New Haven Police would not go into detail on the charges for Rivera that kicked off the pursuit, or after the shooting, as not to compromise the investigation.

State Police has taken over the investigation of the shooting, and police say their internal affairs department will investigate as well.