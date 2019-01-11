× Suspect stole car at gunpoint while on test drive: Glastonbury police

GLASTONBURY — Police said a West Hartford man was arrested after they say he stole a car he was taking on a test drive Thursday.

Police were called to Spring Street in the area of Cooper Drive on Thursday to investigate the incident. Police said the victim had been selling a vehicle on the website OfferUp. They said the victim was contacted by a potential buyer who wanted to take the vehicle for a test drive. During the test drive the suspect pulled out a gun and forced the victim out of the car.

The stolen car was located in West Hartford Friday morning. Dajour L. Hines, 18, of West Hartford, was arrested by and charged with Robbery 1st Degree, Larceny 3rd Degree, Larceny 6th Degree, Carjacking, Threatening 1st Degree, and Reckless Endangerment 1st Degree.

Hines is being held on $250,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in Manchester Superior Court on Monday.