× Watertown widow’s death determined to be a homicide

WATERTOWN – Police have determined the cause of death of a Watertown woman they found dead inside her home Wednesday afternoon was homicide.

Maryann Kibbe-Stanisz, 70, a widow, who lived alone, might have been dead for a day or more, according to investigators. The medical examiner said the manner of death was blunt impact injuries to the head and neck.

The sister of Kibbe-Stanisz called police Wednesday because she could not reach her.

“When officers arrived at the house, they could see the person down inside the house,” said Watertown Police Det. Mark Conway. “Officers forced entry at which time they found the victim deceased.”

The victim’s car was also missing, but it was found Wednesday a the parking lot next to the Lit Ultra Lounge, on W. Main St., in Waterbury, several miles from her home.

Police want to speak with several people, including a handyman they say the woman had been in touch with about odd jobs around the house.

“That handyman is not a suspect, but it is someone we would like to talk to get a timeline of the victim’s last contacts,” said Det. Conway.