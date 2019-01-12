× 2 dead following serious crash on I-395 NB in Norwich: Hartford Courant

NORWICH — Two people have died after a serious crash that shut down I-395 Saturday night according to the Hartford Courant.

The Hartford Courant said, two of the cars involved crash collided head on. Two people were pronounced dead at the scene.

State police said that the highway is closed in both Northbound and Southbound lanes, between Exits 14 and 18 for a car crash with serious injuries.

It is unclear how many cars or people were involved.

Officers are advising drivers in the area to use alternative routes.

#CTtraffic Interstate 395 between Exit 14 and 18, in the town of Norwich is closed for a motor vehicle accident with serious injuries. Use alternate routes. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) January 13, 2019

This is a developing story.