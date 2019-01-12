× 2 dead following serious crash on I-395 NB in Norwich

NORWICH — Two people have died after a serious crash that shut down I-395 Saturday night.

State police said that a Buick was traveling on I-395 southbound when it appeared to lose control and went over to the northbound side.

The Buick first hit one oncoming Toyota Corolla, flipping over and rolling into a Toyota Sienna.

Both people in Buick died from their injuries from the crash. The person in the Corolla suffered serious injuries and was transported to Hartford Hospital.

State police said that the highway was closed in both Northbound and Southbound lanes, between Exits 14 and 18 for a car crash with serious injuries.

The accident is under investigation and troopers are asking anyone with information to reach out to Troop E at 860-848-6500.

#CTtraffic Interstate 395 between Exit 14 and 18, in the town of Norwich is closed for a motor vehicle accident with serious injuries. Use alternate routes. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) January 13, 2019

This is a developing story.