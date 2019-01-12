Cold and dry… Where is the snow?!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Another cold day across the area - with temps struggling to hit 30. A potent storm system in the Midwest will miss us to the south, that will keep things dry through the weekend. Models are hinting at a chance for some topography-based snow shower development as the storm passes to the south, but other than that, things should remain tranquil.

The rest of the week looks decent with arming temps through midweek. After that, a weak, moisture-starved clipper system will reinforce the cold air in place. Later into the week gets a little tricky. some models bring another quick moving clipper through Friday afternoon, with a round of wintry mix expected.

Next weekend is up in the air - It's either dry and cool, or snowy. It just depends on which model you want to believe.

Forecast Details:

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, cold. High: Upper 20s.

SUNDAY: Early clouds to sun. High: Upper 20s-near 30 degrees.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Low 30s.

TUESDAY: Sunny. High: Near 40.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Near 40.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Near 30.

Follow our weather team on Facebook!

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne, Rachel Piscitelli

or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne, Rachel Piscitelli