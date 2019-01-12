Local mentors honored during ‘National Mentoring Month’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDDLETOWN -- Saturday, dozens of mentors and mentees from the Nutmeg Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Southwestern were honored.

U.S. Senator Chris Murphy and his administration hosted a pancake breakfast for them in Middletown as a part of ‘National Mentoring Month’.

The senator thanked them for helping guide and inspire children in the state. One of the mentors recognized today was Ashley Dunstan from Hartford.

Dunstan tells us she’s been mentoring for 2 years now and has 11 mentees she looks after.

“I mentor mostly in the Hartford area and I grew up there and being able to I’ve back to the community I grew up in and help students that need the help. I wish I had a mentor when I grew up and that’s mainly why I did it,” says Dunstan.