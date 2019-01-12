× Man arrested in Norwalk after allegedly exposing himself to dog walker

NORWALK — A man was arrested Friday after he allegedly exposed himself to a dog walker in September 2018.

Police said that on September 26, 2018 a man drove up to someone walking their dog on Winfield Street at Sasqua Road. The man was said to have exposed himself to the victim while he was masturbating.

The suspect was said to have driven away and circled back two more times while he continued to masturbate, exposing himself to the victim.

At the time of the incident police had limited information and could not identify the suspect at time.

However, there was a similar incident that happened in Fairfield in October 2018. In that incident, the victim was able to provide a license plate that matched the car description in Norwalk.

Police were able to determine David Sharpe, 29, of Fairfield, as a suspect in both incidents.

Sharpe was arrested in Fairfield in December 2018 and then later in Norwalk on January 11, 2019.