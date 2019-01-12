× Stratford police investigating overnight shooting

STRATFORD – One person was shot on the street in Stratford overnight.

Police tell FOX61 that they were called to Regency Terrace near Peace Street just after 2:15 Saturday morning. They found one person who had been shot in what appears to be either a drive-by or ‘walk-up’ shooting. The person was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The shooting is under investigation; we’ll have more on this developing story as it becomes available.