Family of slain Bridgeport boy celebrate his 13th birthday by going green

BRIDGEPORT - Clinton Howell, a Bridgeport 7th grader, who was mistakenly shot to death as a result of a drive by shooting in December, would have become a teenager Sunday.

So, his family made sure they celebrated his 13th birthday by going green, in his honor.

Family and friends from as far away as South Carolina celebrated a boy they say loved family, fiends and Fortnite. Sunday, the reached out to him in heaven.

Lined up in front of the family residence, on Willow St., they simultaneously released dozens of green balloons.

"I just let him know that I love him and that we all love him and I really miss him," said Cynthia Dawkins, the boy's mother.

His best friends also said today this celebration was important for them to be there.