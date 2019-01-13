Family of slain Bridgeport boy celebrate his 13th birthday by going green

BRIDGEPORT - Clinton Howell, a Bridgeport 7th grader, who was mistakenly shot to death as a result of a drive by shooting in December, would have become a teenager Sunday.
So, his family made sure they celebrated his 13th birthday by going green, in his honor.
Family and friends from as far away as South Carolina celebrated a boy they say loved family, fiends and Fortnite. Sunday, the reached out to him in heaven.
Lined up in front of the family residence, on Willow St., they simultaneously released dozens of green balloons.
"I just let him know that I love him and that we all love him and I really miss him," said Cynthia Dawkins, the boy's mother.
His best friends also said today this celebration was important for them to be there.
Seeing the balloons released was a reminder to some.
"Basically to not be held hostage by the sadness or fear but you know to let that joy that he had resonate so that other people can feel that too," said his weeping aunt, Lyndsi May.
"Today, seeing the support from everybody coming together is really helping us take it one day at a time," said Gregory May, Clinton Howell's oldest brother.
And, in a cruel twist, another shooting in front of their house just after 1:00 Sunday morning. Late this afternoon, shattered glass and a bullet hole in a car windshield right across the street from this family celebration. Police say nobody was injured and that the family was not targeted in any way.