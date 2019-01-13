× Historic Shakespeare Festival Theater burns to the ground in Stratford

STRATFORD – Fire destroyed one of Connecticut’s historic and cultural landmarks early Sunday morning. The American Shakespeare Festival Theater, where actors from Katherine Hepburn to Christopher Walken trod the boards, burned to the ground.

The historic theater on the shore of the Housatonic River opened in 1955 with a performance of Julian Caesar. In its heyday in the 1960’s and 70’s, performers including Fred Gwynne, James Earl Jones, Kim Hunter, Hal Holbrooke, Ed Asner and Barbara Barrie performed on its stage. When it ran out of funding the state took ownership, but by 1989 the theater closed and eventually the town assumed control. The town was preparing to restore the historic theater.

But at about 1 a.m., firefighters were called out and found the building already fully engulfed in flames. The building partially collapsed, and was still burning in spots at 6 a.m.

FOX61’s Lissette Nunez is on scene and will have live reports throughout the morning.



